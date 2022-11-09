D. R. Horton GAAP EPS of $4.67 misses by $0.42, revenue of $9.6B misses by $370M
Nov. 09, 2022 6:34 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- D. R. Horton press release (NYSE:DHI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $4.67 misses by $0.42.
- Revenue of $9.6B (+18.5% Y/Y) misses by $370M.
- Homebuilding revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 23% to $9.4 billion from $7.6 billion in the same quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Homes closed in the quarter increased 6% to 23,212 homes compared to 21,937 homes closed in the same quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Net sales orders for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased 15% to 13,582 homes and 10% in value to $5.4 billion compared to 15,949 homes and $6.0 billion in the same quarter of fiscal 2021.
- At September 30, 2022, the Company had 46,400 homes in inventory, of which 27,200 were unsold. 4,400 of the Company’s unsold homes at September 30, 2022 were completed. The Company's homebuilding land and lot portfolio totaled 573,200 lots at the end of the year, of which 23% were owned and 77% were controlled through land purchase contracts.
