Wolverine World Wide Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 misses by $0.07, revenue of $691.4M misses by $18.34M
Nov. 09, 2022 6:37 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Wolverine World Wide press release (NYSE:WWW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $691.4M (+8.6% Y/Y) misses by $18.34M.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $650 million to $675 million, representing growth of approximately 2.3% to 6.2%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations are expected to have approximately $28 million (or 4.4%) negative impact on fourth quarter reported growth.
- Adjusted Gross margin is expected to be approximately 38.0% compared to 42.4% in the prior year. This decrease reflects the Company’s efforts to reduce seasonal inventory and includes an expectation that the fourth quarter holiday period will be highly promotional, as well as an expectation for increased logistics and handling costs and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.
- Diluted earnings per share are expected to be between ($0.19) to ($0.09) and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between ($0.15) to ($0.05). Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations are expected to have a $0.03 negative impact on fourth quarter EPS.
- The Company expects its aggressive inventory actions to position it to reduce inventory at year end versus the third quarter of 2022 and improve distribution efficiencies allowing it to more timely receive and ship products at the start of fiscal 2023
