Riskified reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance range

Nov. 09, 2022 6:39 AM ETRiskified Ltd. (RSKD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Riskified press release (NYSE:RSKD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $63.17M (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.19M.
  • Raises Guidance and Financial Outlook for FY 2022: We are increasing our full year revenue outlook as a result of our record first nine month performance. In addition, through a further reduction in our budgeted expense base, we are improving our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year of 2022 by approximately 18% from our previous upward guidance revision in August of 2022.
  • Revenue between $257 million and $261 million, up from between $255 million and $258 million vs. consensus of $255.62M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between negative $47 million and negative $44 million, an improvement from between negative $57 million and negative $54 million.

