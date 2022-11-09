Riskified reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance range
Nov. 09, 2022 6:39 AM ETRiskified Ltd. (RSKD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Riskified press release (NYSE:RSKD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $63.17M (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.19M.
- Raises Guidance and Financial Outlook for FY 2022: We are increasing our full year revenue outlook as a result of our record first nine month performance. In addition, through a further reduction in our budgeted expense base, we are improving our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year of 2022 by approximately 18% from our previous upward guidance revision in August of 2022.
- Revenue between $257 million and $261 million, up from between $255 million and $258 million vs. consensus of $255.62M.
- Adjusted EBITDA between negative $47 million and negative $44 million, an improvement from between negative $57 million and negative $54 million.
