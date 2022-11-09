Capri Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.25, revenue of $1.41B beats by $10M
Nov. 09, 2022 6:51 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Capri press release (NYSE:CPRI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $1.41B (+8.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Adjusted gross profit was $948 million and adjusted gross margin was 67.1%, compared to $879 million and 67.6% in the prior year.
- Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook: For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following: Total revenue of approximately $5.7 billion vs. consensus of $5.83B; Gross margin expansion of 50 basis points; Operating margin of approximately 18.3%; Diluted earnings per share of approximately $6.85 vs. consensus of $6.78.
- Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook: Total revenue of approximately $1.53 billion vs. consensus of $1.63B; Operating margin of approximately 20.5%; Diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.20 vs. consensus of $2.43.
