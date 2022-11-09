Life Time Group GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.22, revenue of $496.38M misses by $3.01M, updates FY guidance
Nov. 09, 2022 6:57 AM ETLife Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Life Time Group press release (NYSE:LTH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $496.38M (+28.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.01M.
- Outlook:
- For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, the Company is projecting revenue, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the ranges of $460 to $490 million vs consensus of $479.69M, $(10) to $(2) million, and $80 to $90 million, respectively.
- For the full year ending December 31, 2022, the Company is projecting revenue, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the ranges of $1.81 to $1.84 billion from prior view of $1.80 to $1.85 billion vs consensus $1.83B, $(26) to $(17) million from prior view of $(73.6) to $(55.6), and $255 to $265 million from prior view of $250 to $270 million, respectively.
- Shares -2.96% PM.
