Life Time Group GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.22, revenue of $496.38M misses by $3.01M, updates FY guidance

Nov. 09, 2022 6:57 AM ETLife Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Life Time Group press release (NYSE:LTH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $496.38M (+28.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.01M.
  • Outlook:
  • For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, the Company is projecting revenue, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the ranges of $460 to $490 million vs consensus of $479.69M, $(10) to $(2) million, and $80 to $90 million, respectively.
  • For the full year ending December 31, 2022, the Company is projecting revenue, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the ranges of $1.81 to $1.84 billion from prior view of $1.80 to $1.85 billion vs consensus $1.83B, $(26) to $(17) million from prior view of $(73.6) to $(55.6), and $255 to $265 million from prior view of $250 to $270 million, respectively.
  • Shares -2.96% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.