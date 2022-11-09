NanoString, Abcam team up to advance spatial multiomics research
Nov. 09, 2022 7:00 AM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG), ABCMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) said they expanded their collaboration to advance spatial multiomics research.
- Under the agreement, the companies will co-market Abcam antibodies for NanoString's high-plex spatial multiomic solutions.
- Abcam RabMAb recombinant antibodies will be commercialized as part of the first 64-plex protein panel for NanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI).
- "This relationship will further expand the depth and breadth of spatial biology offerings on NanoString instrumentation into new frontiers of human biology down to single-cell resolution— a true revolution in the spatial biology field," said NanoString President and CEO Brad Gray.
- NSTG +4.50% to $6.50 premarket Nov. 9
- ABCM -1.73% to $14.77 premarket
