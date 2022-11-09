NanoString, Abcam team up to advance spatial multiomics research

Nov. 09, 2022 7:00 AM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG), ABCMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Businesswoman handshake and business people. Successful business concept.

nathaphat/iStock via Getty Images

  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) said they expanded their collaboration to advance spatial multiomics research.
  • Under the agreement, the companies will co-market Abcam antibodies for NanoString's high-plex spatial multiomic solutions.
  • Abcam RabMAb recombinant antibodies will be commercialized as part of the first 64-plex protein panel for NanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI).
  • "This relationship will further expand the depth and breadth of spatial biology offerings on NanoString instrumentation into new frontiers of human biology down to single-cell resolution— a true revolution in the spatial biology field," said NanoString President and CEO Brad Gray.
  • NSTG +4.50% to $6.50 premarket Nov. 9
  • ABCM -1.73% to $14.77 premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.