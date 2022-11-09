Babylon to execute 1-for-25 reverse share split
Nov. 09, 2022 6:57 AM ETBabylon Holdings Limited (BBLN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) is implementing a 1-for-25 reverse share split of its Class A ordinary shares in a bid to increase the per share trading price to regain compliance with NYSE's minimum share price requirement.
- The split will become effective on Dec 15, 2022 and the Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Dec 16, 2022. Concurrent with the move, the par value of the Class A ordinary shares will be changed to $0.0001 per share.
- The number of issued and outstanding shares will be reduced from ~620M to ~24.8M shares.
Comments