Babylon to execute 1-for-25 reverse share split

Nov. 09, 2022 6:57 AM ETBabylon Holdings Limited (BBLN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) is implementing a 1-for-25 reverse share split of its Class A ordinary shares in a bid to increase the per share trading price to regain compliance with NYSE's minimum share price requirement.
  • The split will become effective on Dec 15, 2022 and the Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Dec 16, 2022. Concurrent with the move, the par value of the Class A ordinary shares will be changed to $0.0001 per share.
  • The number of issued and outstanding shares will be reduced from ~620M to ~24.8M shares.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.