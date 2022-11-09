Quanergy confirms delisting from NYSE

Nov. 09, 2022 7:00 AM ETQuanergy Systems, Inc. (QNGY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) notifies that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the company's common stock and the company's warrants to purchase common stock as the company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard, failing to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15M.
  • Trading in these securities was suspended after the market close on the NYSE on November 8, 2022.
  • The company does not intend to appeal the delisting determination.

