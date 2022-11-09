New mortgage demand rises for first time in 6 weeks, but still close to 2015 lows
Nov. 09, 2022 7:01 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -0.1% vs. -0.5% prior.
- Purchase Index: 1.3% vs. -0.8% prior.
- Refinance Index: -3.5% vs. 0.2% prior
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 7.14% for the week ended Nov. 9, compared with 7.06% previously.
- "Mortgage rates edged higher last week following news that the Federal Reserve will continue raising short-term rates to combat high inflation," Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president and deputy chief economist, said.
- "Purchase applications increased for the first time after six weeks of declines but remained close to 2015 lows, as homebuyers remained sidelined by higher rates and ongoing economic uncertainty. Refinances continued to fall, with the index hitting its lowest level since August 2000," Kan said.
- Mortgage rates started around 3% in 2022, leaving few borrowers who could benefit from a refinance at today's higher rates, a report by CNBC News noted.
