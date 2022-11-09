Trevena GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line, revenue of -$0.44M misses by $0.88M
Nov. 09, 2022 7:04 AM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Trevena press release (NASDAQ:TRVN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line.
- Revenue of -$0.44M (-344.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.88M.
- “We are pleased that OLINVYK received CMS pass-through reimbursement for ambulatory surgical centers and hospital outpatient settings. Our recently announced relationship with Vizient is advancing, which enables us to efficiently manage and allocate resources in this challenging hospital environment,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. “We are also excited to report positive topline Phase 1 data for our novel S1P receptor modulator, TRV045. The results of the study support potential advancement of TRV045 in CNS areas such as non-opioid chronic pain and epilepsy. Based on this promising clinical data, we plan to move forward with a targeted proof-of-concept study with near term expected data.”
Comments