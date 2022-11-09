BitNile to distribute ~7M Giga-tronics shares to stockholders

Nov. 09, 2022 7:04 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE), GIGABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) subsidiary Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) plans to distribute ~7M of its common stock beneficially owned by BitNile (NILE) in form of dividend to NILE stockholders.
  • The distribution will occur as soon as practicable after Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) has obtained the requisite regulatory approvals therefor, and in compliance with US federal securities laws.
  • Upon completion of the distribution, the BitNile shareholders as of the record date to be in conjunction with the distribution, will be able to sell the GIGA Shares from time to time in either public or privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.