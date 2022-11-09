Performance Food Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.28, revenue of $14.72B beats by $280M
Nov. 09, 2022 7:09 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Performance Food Group press release (NYSE:PFGC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.28.
- Revenue of $14.72B (+41.7% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
- Total case volume grew 16%.
- For Q2, the company now expects net sales to be in a range of $13.6B to $13.9B vs. prior expectation of $13.5B to $13.8B and consensus of $13.73B. Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $260M to $280M compared to the prior expectation for a range of $245M to $265M.
For FY 2023, net sales to be in a range of $57B to $59B compared to the prior expectation for a range of $56B to $58B and consensus of $57.37B. Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1.23B to $1.33B compared to the prior expectation for a range of $1.15B to $1.25B.
