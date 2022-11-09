Vodafone sells majority stake in wireless infrastructure unit to PE firms, including KKR

Nov. 09, 2022 7:10 AM ETVodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), VTWRF, KKRAMTBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) said on Wednesday that it would sell a chunk of its stake in Vantage (OTCPK:VTWRF), its wireless infrastructure unit, to a couple of private equity firms and use the cash to pay down debt.
  • Vodafone is selling a portion of Vantage to GIP and KKR (NYSE:KKR) and will use at least 3.2B Euros to pay down debt. As part of the deal, it will create a new joint venture with the private equity firms, which will also buy out the minority shareholders in Vantage, according to Reuters.
  • Prior to the deal, Vodafone (VOD) owned roughly 82% of Vantage (OTCPK:VTWRF), which is listed in Germany.
  • New York-listed Vodafone (VOD) shares fell 2.3% to $12.08 in premarket trading.
  • Last month, it was reported that American Tower (AMT) was considering a bid for a stake in Vodafone's (VOD) Vantage Towers (OTCPK:VTWRF) wireless infrastructure unit.

