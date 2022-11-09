Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ:OLPX) said sales declined from the prior year and left pared full-year forecasts from October were unchanged on Wednesday.

For the third quarter, the company narrowly pushed past EPS and revenue estimates that were already pulled in by a pre-announcement in October. The rise above expectations came despite a 9.2% drop in net sales from the prior year, led by a 4.3% decline in US sales. Adjusted gross profit margin also fell 530 basis points from the prior year quarter.

"In response to the moderating sales growth trends, we are taking actions that we believe will strengthen our forecasting capabilities and accelerate demand for Olaplex products,” CEO JuE Wong said. “The successful execution of these initiatives is expected to drive new customer acquisition and maintain our strong customer retention rates. More broadly, we believe that the fundamental competitive advantages of our business remain intact and that we are well-positioned to capitalize on a broad and exciting range of future growth opportunities."

For the full-year, Wong reaffirmed the sales forecast laid out in October that reflected the expectation of sales in the range of $704 to $711M FY22 from the prior view of $796M to $826M as well as the adjusted EBITDA of $425M to $431M from the prior view of $504M to $526M.

Shares fell 3.06% in Wednesday's premarket trading.

Read more on the company’s prior preannouncement of earnings and COO exit.