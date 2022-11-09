Xeris Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.01, revenue of $29.6M beats by $0.48M
Nov. 09, 2022 7:11 AM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:XERS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $29.6M (+168.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.48M.
- Ended Q3 with $93.4M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; raises 2022 year-end cash balance guidance from $90M-$110M to $110M-$120M
- Remains on track to achieve $50M in synergies by year-end 2022 and cash flow breakeven by year-end 2023
- Reported positive topline results from its Phase 1 study of subcutaneous levothyroxine (XP-8121)
- Published the longer-term effects of levoketoconazole (Recorlev®) from extended evaluation of SONICS study in ‘European Journal of Endocrinology.
Comments