SpartanNash reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance range
Nov. 09, 2022 7:12 AM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SpartanNash press release (NASDAQ:SPTN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $2.3B (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased $5.8 million to $57.3 million, compared to $51.5 million in the prior year quarter, due to the factors mentioned above.
- As announced on Nov. 2, 2022, given strong year-to-date results through the third quarter, the Company raised its fiscal year 2022 guidance. These updates included increasing: Net sales to a range of $9.5 billion to $9.7 billion, compared to the prior guidance of $9.3 billion to $9.6 billion vs. consensus of $9.45B.
- Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $237 million to $242 million, compared to the prior guidance of $227 million to $240 million.
