First Majestic Silver Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.06, revenue of $159.8M beats by $5.45M
Nov. 09, 2022 7:16 AM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), FR:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- First Majestic Silver press release (NYSE:AG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $159.8M (+28.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.45M.
- Record production of 8.8 million silver equivalent ounces, up 21% Y/Y.
- Total production consisted of 2.7M ounces of silver and 67,072 ounces of gold.
- "In the third quarter, we saw strong production and cash flows from our Mexican operations as San Dimas and Santa Elena saw significant head grade improvements," stated President and CEO, Keith Neumeyer. "The consolidated Mexican operations, which accounted for approximately 83% of our total production, generated healthy margins at a low AISC of $12.29 per AgEq ounce, or a 20% decrease from the prior quarter. At Jerritt Canyon, higher costs were the result of lower production due to the planned 14-day maintenance of the roaster. However, we continue to anticipate a strong recovery at Jerritt Canyon in the fourth quarter and into early 2023 as Smith Zone 10, West Generator and Saval II mines come online in November. The inclusion of these new production areas are expected to increase ore deliveries to 3,000 tpd and substantially reduce costs."
