Agrify reports Q3 missed earnings; narrows FY22 guidance range
Nov. 09, 2022 7:17 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Agrify press release (NASDAQ:AGFY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$17.33 misses by $12.68.
- Revenue of $7.02M (-55.6% Y/Y) misses by $6.55M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $28.8 million in the third quarter compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.6 million in the prior year period.
- Company Adjusts Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook: The Company is further updating its revenue guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 due to the pending lawsuit from Bud & Mary’s, which has resulted in an unanticipated deferral of approximately $5.3 million in third quarter revenue and will also impact fourth quarter revenue. Agrify now expects to generate between $65.0 million and $70.0 million in total revenue for Fiscal Year 2022 instead of the previous guidance range of $70.0 million to $75.0 million vs. consensus of $72.28M.
