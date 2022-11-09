Canopy Growth GAAP EPS of -C$0.47 misses by C$0.21, revenue of C$117.86M beats by $4.77M
- Canopy Growth press release (NASDAQ:CGC): Q2 GAAP EPS of -C$0.47 misses by C$0.21.
- Revenue of C$117.86M (-10.3% Y/Y) beats by C$4.77M.
- CFO comment: "We delivered solid sequential quarterly net revenue growth and improved margins, led by another record quarter for BioSteel, the stabilization of our Canadian cannabis business, and continued actions to reduce overall costs. We are pressing forward on our path to profitability in Canada and expect Canopy USA will meaningfully enhance our growth and profitability over time once it closes the announced acquisitions of Acreage, Jetty, and Wana."
