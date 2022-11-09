Caesarstone reports missed Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 guidance range

Nov. 09, 2022 7:23 AM ETCaesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Caesarstone press release (NASDAQ:CSTE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $180.7M (+10.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.15M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $13.4M.
  • Revises Full Year 2022 Outlook: The Company revises its expectation for 2022 revenue to be in the range of $690 million to $700 million, compared to a prior range of $710 million to $725 million vs. consensus of $720.71M.

  • Additionally, the Company revises its expectation for Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to be approximately 8.0% to 8.5% for the full year 2022 compared to 10.6% in 2021 due predominantly to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and to a lesser extent due to higher shipping and logistics related costs.

