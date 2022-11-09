Conformis implements 1-for-25 reverse stock split
Nov. 09, 2022 7:23 AM ETConformis, Inc. (CFMS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Medical technology company Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) has implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Its common stock will begin trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis on Nov 10, 2022.
- Each 25 shares of Conformis' (CFMS) common stock outstanding will be combined into one share of common stock and the total number of shares of common stock outstanding will be reduced from ~188M shares to ~7.5M shares.
- Stockholders of record will receive cash in lieu of any fraction of a share that they would otherwise be entitled to receive as a result of the reverse stock split.
