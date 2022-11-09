Hanesbrands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.67B misses by $30M

Nov. 09, 2022 7:23 AM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Hanesbrands press release (NYSE:HBI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.67B (-6.7% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Shares -2% PM.
  • Q4 Guidance:
  • Net sales from continuing operations of approximately $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion vs $1.63B consensus
  • Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $0.04 to $0.11 vs $0.22 consensus
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Net sales from continuing operations of approximately $6.16 billion to $6.21 billion vs $6.42B consensus
  • Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $0.95 to $1.02 vs $1.11 consensus

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.