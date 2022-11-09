Hanesbrands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.67B misses by $30M
Nov. 09, 2022 7:23 AM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Hanesbrands press release (NYSE:HBI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.67B (-6.7% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Shares -2% PM.
- Q4 Guidance:
- Net sales from continuing operations of approximately $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion vs $1.63B consensus
- Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $0.04 to $0.11 vs $0.22 consensus
- FY22 Guidance:
- Net sales from continuing operations of approximately $6.16 billion to $6.21 billion vs $6.42B consensus
- Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $0.95 to $1.02 vs $1.11 consensus
-
Comments (7)