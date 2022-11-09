Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance rage

Nov. 09, 2022 7:26 AM ETChicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance press release (NASDAQ:REFI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58.
  • Revenue of $12.93M (+13.4% Q/Q) beats by $0.19M.
  • 2022 Outlook: Adjusted Distributable Earnings is expected to be in a range of $2.01 to $2.05 per weighted average diluted common share, compared with a previous range of $1.95 to $2.00 for full year 2022 vs. consensus of $1.82.
  • The Company’s leverage ratio (debt to book equity) is expected to be in the range of 25% to 35% by December 31, 2022.
  • The regular quarterly cash dividend amount for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be consistent with the $0.47 previously declared for the third quarter which would result in a full year 2022 regular cash dividend of $1.81.
  • The Company anticipates that the current projected full year dividend would potentially require a special dividend to be declared in December 2022 to meet its 2022 taxable income distribution requirements.

