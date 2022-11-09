Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock marked a double-digit decline in Wednesday’s pre-market after missing earnings expectations and cutting its full-year outlook.

For the reported quarter, a report of $0.48 in earnings per share alongside revenue of $691.4M missed analyst estimates by $0.07 and $18.34M, respectively. Gross margins also declined by 320 basis points from the prior year quarter amid higher freight and inventory cost. Inventory ballooned to $880.9M, up 113.8% as compared to “unusually low levels last year” and is expected to represent the peak for 2022.

"While we were pleased to deliver third quarter revenue growth of 9% and 12% on a constant currency basis, both revenue and profit came in below our expectations reflecting ongoing supply chain disruption, heightened promotional activity at retail, and deteriorating macro conditions,” CEO Brendan Hoffman said. “We are facing congestion in our own US distribution centers and inland transportation networks and many wholesale customers are currently dealing with heavier inventories and warehouse constraints. These headwinds have resulted in certain shipping delays that impacted most of our brands.”

He added that the Sperry brand was also hit by sinking demand for boat shoes in the quarter while boot sales were also slow due to unseasonably warm fall weather. Foreign exchange headwinds also resulted in an adverse impact on sales and profits.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the myriad headwinds confronting the company necessitated a cut to guidance.

Management now expects revenue in the range of $650M to $675M for the fourth quarter alongside adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.15 to $0.05 as the company attempts to correct its inflated inventory position.

"We are anticipating a heavily promotional environment, especially in our North American wholesale and global DTC channels.” said Mike Stornant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "These market conditions will put downward pressure on gross margin for the quarter. We are prioritizing the liquidation of non-core inventory over the coming months to improve our working capital position in 2023.”

As such, full-year forecasts were reeled in to a range of $2.67B to $2.70B in revenue from a prior $2.74B to $2.79B forecasts and $1.41 to $1.51 in earnings per share from a prior $2.10 to $2.20 expectation. Analysts had anticipated $2.74B and $2.12, leaving the updated forecasts well below consensus.

Shares of the Michigan-based footwear manufacturer fell 11.52% in premarket trading.

