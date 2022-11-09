TC Energy Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.07

Nov. 09, 2022 TC Energy Corporation (TRP)
  • TC Energy press release (NYSE:TRP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.07.
  • Segmented earnings of C$1.8B compared to segmented earnings of C$1.5 billion in 2021 and comparable EBITDA of C$2.5 billion compared to C$2.2 billion in 2021.
  • Revised 2022 comparable EBITDA outlook to be higher than 2021, with an expected year-over-year growth rate of approximately four per cent. 2022 comparable earnings per common share1 are expected to be consistent with 2021.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

