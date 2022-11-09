NRx Pharma announces commercial production of drug targeted at suicidal depression

Nov. 09, 2022 7:30 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Bipolar disorder treatment

Hailshadow/iStock via Getty Images

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) announced Wednesday the release of the first commercially produced batch of NRX-101, an investigational therapy set to undergo a Phase 3 trial for suicidal bipolar depression in the near term. The company shares added ~11% pre-market in reaction to the news.
  • Pandemic-related supply constraints prompted NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) to develop commercial manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S. before this registrational trial gets underway.
  • With the transition to U.S.-based production complete, the company plans to use the commercial process material for the study.
  • The decision to build U.S. commercial manufacturing capacity was aimed at bringing "the drug to patients at the earliest possible moment, should NRx Pharmaceuticals demonstrate efficacy and safety in the upcoming phase 3 clinical trial," Chief Executive Stephen Willard said.
  • The company also intends to study NRX-101, an oral therapy combining D-cycloserine and lurasidone, for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) has dropped ~87% in value over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.