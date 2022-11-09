Whole Earth Brands GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.14, revenue of $135.28M beats by $1.54M
Nov. 09, 2022 7:35 AM ETWhole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Whole Earth Brands press release (NASDAQ:FREE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $135.28M (+4.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.54M.
- Oultook:
- Net Product Revenues: $535 million to $545 million from prior view of $530 million to $545 million cs consensus of $536.22M (representing reported growth of 8% to 10%, and proforma organic growth of 4% to 6%) which includes foreign currency headwind of approximately $15 million
- Adjusted EBITDA: $79 million to $81 million, which includes foreign currency headwind of approximately $5 million
- Capital Expenditures: Approximately $10 million
Comments