Lion Electric secures C$30M credit facility
Nov. 09, 2022 7:35 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV), LEV:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) has secured a C$30M credit facility from global investment group CDPQ and private debt fund Finalta Capital to fund its growth strategy.
- Upon closing of the financing, an amount of C$30M was drawn on the credit facility. Lion Electric (LEV) used a portion of the drawn amount to pay down previous credit facilities it had concluded with Finalta Capital in May 2021.
- This bespoke financing is guaranteed by a security interest on substantially all movable property of Lion (LEV) and some of its subsidiaries, including a senior security on certain governmental and tax incentives and credits to be received by Lion, notably in relation to certain vehicles that the company has already delivered.
