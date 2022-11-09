Lion Electric secures C$30M credit facility

Nov. 09, 2022 7:35 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV), LEV:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) has secured a C$30M credit facility from global investment group CDPQ and private debt fund Finalta Capital to fund its growth strategy.
  • Upon closing of the financing, an amount of C$30M was drawn on the credit facility. Lion Electric (LEV) used a portion of the drawn amount to pay down previous credit facilities it had concluded with Finalta Capital in May 2021.
  • This bespoke financing is guaranteed by a security interest on substantially all movable property of Lion (LEV) and some of its subsidiaries, including a senior security on certain governmental and tax incentives and credits to be received by Lion, notably in relation to certain vehicles that the company has already delivered.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.