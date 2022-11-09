Chart Industries to acquire Howden for $4.4B
Nov. 09, 2022 7:36 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is set to acquire mission critical air and gas handling products and services provider, Howden, from the affiliates of KPS Capital Partners for $4.4B.
- GTLS has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition.
- The purchase will be funded through a combination of cash and shares of a newly created class of preferred stock.
- The acquisition, which will result in estimated combined revenue of ~$3.4B for Chart Industries based on the trailing twelve months as of Aug. 31, is expected to close in H1 2023.
- GTLS shares were trading -3.22% pre-market.
