Ebix Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70, revenue of $257.9M beats by $46.15M
Nov. 09, 2022 7:41 AM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ebix press release (NASDAQ:EBIX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70.
- Revenue of $257.9M (+34.5% Y/Y) beats by $46.15M.
- On a constant currency basis eight of the eleven major geographies worldwide had year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2022.
- Insurance Exchanges revenues worldwide decreased year-over-year by 2%, but were slightly higher on a constant currency basis, while Risk Compliance Solutions revenue increased 14% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022.
- Cash generated from operations in Q3 2022 was $23.6 million, as compared to $18.2 million in Q3 2021 and $15.9 million in Q2 2022.
- Shares +0.83% PM.
