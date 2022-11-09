Grupo Aeromexico sees 26.7% Y/Y increase in October transported passengers

  • Grupo Aeromexico (OTC:GRPAF) said it transported 1.982M passengers in October, a 26.7% Y/Y increase.
  • The company said the number of international passengers carried increased by 28.7%, while domestic passengers carried rose by 26.0%.
  • The total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased by 27.5% on a yearly basis during the month.
  • Demand, measured in passenger kilometers, increased by 33.3% Y/Y.
  • October load factor stood at 83.5%, a 3.5 p.p. increase.
  • Aeromexico is set to commence operations to Cancun from Felipe Angeles International Airport.
