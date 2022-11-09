Grupo Aeromexico sees 26.7% Y/Y increase in October transported passengers
Nov. 09, 2022 7:53 AM ETGRPAFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeromexico (OTC:GRPAF) said it transported 1.982M passengers in October, a 26.7% Y/Y increase.
- The company said the number of international passengers carried increased by 28.7%, while domestic passengers carried rose by 26.0%.
- The total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased by 27.5% on a yearly basis during the month.
- Demand, measured in passenger kilometers, increased by 33.3% Y/Y.
- October load factor stood at 83.5%, a 3.5 p.p. increase.
- Aeromexico is set to commence operations to Cancun from Felipe Angeles International Airport.
- Source: Press Release
