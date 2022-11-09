Phillips 66 plans to return $10B -$12B to shareholders by 2024 end

Nov. 09, 2022

Phillips 66 Sign Against Sky

Joe_Potato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) plans to return an additional $10B -$12B to shareholders by the end of 2024 through a combination of dividends and share repurchases, the energy company announced on Wednesday ahead of its investor day meeting.
  • The board also authorized a $5B increase to its share repurchase program, bringing the total amount of share repurchases authorized since 2012 to an aggregate of $20B.
  • Over the next three years, the firm plans to increase adjusted EBITDA by $3B, which it hopes to achieve through its proposed 87% interest in DCP Midstream, execution of Rodeo Renewed and other projects, as well as sustainable cost reductions of $1B from its Business Transformation.
  • PSX shares have gained marginally premarket and ~33% over the past year
  • Take a look at the firm's recent quarterly performance

