Vericel GAAP reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 guidance range below estimates
Nov. 09, 2022 7:58 AM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vericel press release (NASDAQ:VCEL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $38.6M (+11.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.3M.
- MACI® net revenue of $31.0 million, Epicel® net revenue of $7.3 million, and NexoBrid® revenue of $0.2 million.
- Gross margin of 65%.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.3M.
- Operating cash flow of $4.1M.
- As of September 30, 2022, approximately $133 million in cash and investments, and no debt.
- Full-Year 2022 Financial Guidance Update: Total net revenue expected to be in the range of $164 to $166 million vs. consensus of $178.34M; MACI revenue expected to be approximately $130 to $132 million; Total burn care revenue, including Epicel and NexoBrid, expected to be approximately $34 million; Gross margin expected to be in the mid-60% range and Adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-teens % range.
