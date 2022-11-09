Vericel GAAP reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 guidance range below estimates

Nov. 09, 2022 7:58 AM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vericel press release (NASDAQ:VCEL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $38.6M (+11.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.3M.
  • MACI® net revenue of $31.0 million, Epicel® net revenue of $7.3 million, and NexoBrid® revenue of $0.2 million.
  • Gross margin of 65%.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.3M.
  • Operating cash flow of $4.1M.
  • As of September 30, 2022, approximately $133 million in cash and investments, and no debt.
  • Full-Year 2022 Financial Guidance Update: Total net revenue expected to be in the range of $164 to $166 million vs. consensus of $178.34M; MACI revenue expected to be approximately $130 to $132 million; Total burn care revenue, including Epicel and NexoBrid, expected to be approximately $34 million; Gross margin expected to be in the mid-60% range and Adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-teens % range.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.