Karat Packaging declares $0.35 special dividend
Nov. 09, 2022 8:06 AM ETKarat Packaging Inc. (KRT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) declares $0.35/share special dividend.
- Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 21; ex-div Nov. 18.
- "The special dividend reflects our Board’s confidence in Karat’s business over the long-term and the Company’s positive cash flow performance. Our solid growth has allowed us to build a strong financial and liquidity position, giving us the flexibility to return excess capital to our shareholders and demonstrating our dedication to value creation," commented Chairman and CEO Alan Yu.
Comments