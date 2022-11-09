Karat Packaging declares $0.35 special dividend

  • Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) declares $0.35/share special dividend.
  • Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 21; ex-div Nov. 18.
  • "The special dividend reflects our Board’s confidence in Karat’s business over the long-term and the Company’s positive cash flow performance. Our solid growth has allowed us to build a strong financial and liquidity position, giving us the flexibility to return excess capital to our shareholders and demonstrating our dedication to value creation," commented Chairman and CEO Alan Yu.
