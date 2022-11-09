Overactive Media expands deal with Warner Music Spain for MAD Lions' fanbase
Nov. 09, 2022 8:03 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG), OAMCF, OAM:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Overactive Media (OTCQB:OAMCF) announced Wednesday the extension of its commercial partnership with Warner Music Spain (NASDAQ:WMG).
- The deal offers OverActive’s MAD Lions brand, one of the esports organizations in Europe, to grow its presence among its fanbase right after being qualified for the League of Legends World Championship for the fourth consecutive year.
- The two brands originally teamed up in 2021 and over the past year, they’ve collaborated to release a MAD Lions song and accompanying music video, “Dime si te atreves” that featured players from MAD Lions’ LEC championship-winning team.
