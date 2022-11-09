Bitcoin tumbles below $18K but the BITI ETF surges in response

The crypto landscape continues to tumble as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) now trades below the $18K handle. However, despite its drop off, the one exchange traded fund that has taken advantage of the selloff is the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI).

BITI is a fund that takes short positions against the underlying digital token and closed higher on Tuesday by nearly 13% and has gained more than 4% in early market trading on Wednesday.

BITI also experienced a surge in volume on Tuesday as the fund traded more than 7.1M shares. Placing that number into perspective, and investors will note that BITI’s average daily volume is near 785K shares traded per day.

While BITI jumped higher, traditional crypto ETFs such as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF), and the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) which track the daily price action of Bitcoin all plunged more than 13% on Tuesday.

Bitcoin currently trades near the $17,500 level and dropped as low as $17,019 on Tuesday which marked a low not seen since November of 2020.

Wednesday’s price action: BITI +4.2%, BITO -4.3%, BTF -4.3%, XBTF -4.2%.

The Bitcoin world has tanked as Changpeng Zhao's Binance, has tentatively agreed to buyout Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, FTX.