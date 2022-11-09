Disney falls 8% as analysts think future profitability 'could be worse than expected'

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares fell nearly 8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the entertainment giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that fell below expectations, with analysts suggesting that guidance for next year may indicate the company's overall profitability may be worse than first thought.

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar, who has an equal weight rating on Disney (DIS), noted there was an expectation that the company's parks business would continue the recent strong results, and its direct-to-consumer subscription business would also benefit due to its content slate and new markets. While the direct-to-consumer business continued to show strong results, its parks business did not, with margins coming in below estimates.

"In addition, the company’s operating income guidance for next year is much weaker than present expectations and management tone appeared more cautious due to macro risks as well as potential impact from factors such as higher churn in streaming due to price increases," Venkateshwar wrote in a note to clients, adding that these factors make Barclays even more cautious than the firm was previously.

Looking to the direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, Venkateshwar noted that the goalposts are "likely to move further" despite the strong subscriber adds during the period.

"While fiscal Q2 will likely benefit from the movie slate in Q1, this growth may drive higher churn later in the year," Venkateshwar added, that subscriber growth next year may be "quite volatile."

Venkateshwar lowered the price target to $98 from $105 following the results.

On the earnings call, Disney (DIS) management, including CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy noted that the company will reign in marketing and content costs in the streaming business next year.

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet, who has a buy rating and $160 price target on Disney (DIS) shares, noted that despite the sharp rise in Disney+ subscribers, direct-to-consumer revenue was still below expectations, as were the company's overall revenue and operating income.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall, who has an overweight rating on Disney (DIS), called the results "death by a thousand cuts."

"While we think DIS can work, we know it will trade heavy until revision trends improve," Cahall wrote in a note to clients, adding he lowered adjusted earnings per share estimates for 2023, 2024 and 2025 as a result.

"We recognize less appetite near term, but remind long-term investors that the inflection is taking shape from DIS's pivot, with FY22-25 EPS [compound annual growth rate] of 21%," Cahall added.

On the earnings call, Disney's (DIS) Chapek said that direct-to-consumer losses should narrow from here in that area and Disney+ is still expected to be profitable by the end of 2024.