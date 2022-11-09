Mullen strikes I-GO distribution deal with Ireland's Newgate Motor
Nov. 09, 2022 8:09 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares gained 3% Wednesday morning after the automotive company signed an agreement with Ireland's Newgate Motor Group to distribute Mullen I-GO urban commercial delivery vehicle.
- The agreement appoints Newgate as marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO in Ireland and the UK. The auto dealer group has greed to purchase 500 vehicles per year as part of the deal, with delivery date for the first shipment of vehicles expected to be Dec. 20, 2022.
- Newgate will purchase initial units of the I-GO for vehicle demonstrations, marketing and sales opportunities with potential customers.
Comments