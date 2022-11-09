Telos Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.08, revenue of $63.59M beats by $3.97M

Nov. 09, 2022
  • Telos press release (NASDAQ:TLS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $63.59M (-7.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.97M.
  • When considering our full-year results, the Company expects sales in the range of $213 million to $217 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $14 million to $16 million.
  • The Company’s revised outlook primarily reflects a shortfall in new business wins needed in Secure Networks to backfill revenues from large programs that have been winding down and coming to successful completion over the course of 2022.
  • Shares +3.26% PM.

