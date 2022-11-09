Biotech firm Polarityte surges as it confirms receipt of $1.25/share acquisition bid
Nov. 09, 2022 8:17 AM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) shares surged 51% Wednesday morning after the biotechnology company confirmed receipt of an unsolicited, non-binding offer from Michael Brauser to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of the company not owned by him for $1.25/share in cash.
- The board of directors and a special committee formed by the board will carefully review the terms and conditions of the offer to determine the course of action.
- There can be no assurance that all required contingencies will be satisfied and that a transaction will result.
Comments