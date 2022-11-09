Argonaut Gold to sell 31.25M shares for $15M
Nov. 09, 2022 8:17 AM ETArgonaut Gold Inc. (AR:CA), ARNGFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) (TSX:AR:CA) is set to sell 31.25M shares for gross proceeds of $15M.
- The company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by Cormark Securities, for the purchase for resale of the shares, to be issued as flow-through shares, at a price of $0.48 per unit.
- The underwriters have also been granted an option to sell up to that number of additional shares at a price equal to 15% of the number of shares issued pursuant to the offering.
- The proceeds will be used for development expenses on the Magino project.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 17.
- Source: Press Release
