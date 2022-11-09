Argonaut Gold to sell 31.25M shares for $15M

Nov. 09, 2022 8:17 AM ETArgonaut Gold Inc. (AR:CA), ARNGFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Excavator loading dumper truck on mining site

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

  • Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) (TSX:AR:CA) is set to sell 31.25M shares for gross proceeds of $15M.
  • The company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by Cormark Securities, for the purchase for resale of the shares, to be issued as flow-through shares, at a price of $0.48 per unit.
  • The underwriters have also been granted an option to sell up to that number of additional shares at a price equal to 15% of the number of shares issued pursuant to the offering.
  • The proceeds will be used for development expenses on the Magino project.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 17.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.