Elevance Health to acquire speciality pharmacy from CarepathRx
Nov. 09, 2022 8:19 AM ETElevance Health Inc. (ELV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) stated Wednesday that it has signed a deal to acquire a speciality pharmacy- BioPlus- from CarepathRx, a portfolio company of Nautic Partners.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Currently, BioPlus provides a range of specialty pharmacy services for patients living with complex and chronic conditions, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, autoimmune diseases, and rheumatology.
- Together, the companies plan to build out additional Centers of Excellence for therapeutic areas to serve consumers.
- Elevance Health explicitly told that BioPlus is not expected to have a material impact on adjusted earnings per share in 2023.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in H1 2023.
Comments