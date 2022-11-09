Elevance Health to acquire speciality pharmacy from CarepathRx

Nov. 09, 2022

  • Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) stated Wednesday that it has signed a deal to acquire a speciality pharmacy- BioPlus- from CarepathRx, a portfolio company of Nautic Partners.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Currently, BioPlus provides a range of specialty pharmacy services for patients living with complex and chronic conditions, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, autoimmune diseases, and rheumatology.
  • Together, the companies plan to build out additional Centers of Excellence for therapeutic areas to serve consumers.
  • Elevance Health explicitly told that BioPlus is not expected to have a material impact on adjusted earnings per share in 2023.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected in H1 2023.

