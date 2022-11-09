Canopy Growth stock dips as Canada cannabis revenue slumps 27% in Q2, net loss widens

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock fell ~3% premarket on Wednesday despite FQ2 revenue beat analysts estimates.

Net loss widened to C$231.91M, compared to C$16.33M in FQ2 2022. The company said the increase was mainly due to non- cash fair value changes and an increase in asset impairment and restructuring costs, partially offset by improved margins.

FQ2 net revenue fell -10.28%% Y/Y to C$117.86M.

Canopy noted that the decline was primarily due to increased competition in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market, the divestiture of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company (C3), and softer performance from This Works, offset by revenue growth at BioSteel.

Canada cannabis revenue fell -27% Y/Y to C$52.3M, while Rest-of-world cannabis sales declined -55% to C$10.6M.

BioSteel revenue grew +299% Y/Y to C$29.9M.

This Works sales decreased -24% Y/Y to C$6.9M, while Storz & Bickel revenue fell -7% Y/Y to C$13.5M.

FQ2 Adjusted EBITDA loss was -C$78.1M, compared to C$162.60M in prior year period.

Cash and short-term investments were ~C$1.14B at Sept. 30, down C$229M, from ~C$1.37B at March 31, 2022 reflecting mainly Adjusted EBITDA losses and interest costs.

CGC -2.81% to $3.11 premarket Nov. 9