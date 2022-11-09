Pfizer/BioNTech win U.K. nod for second Omicron booster
Nov. 09, 2022 8:24 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The U.K. Health regulator announced on Wednesday the authorization of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) bivalent COVID-19 booster shot targeted at both the original strain of the virus and Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.
- Accordingly, the messenger-RNA-based vaccine will be available for use in those aged 12 years and above. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) previously cleared the companies’ bivalent booster adjusted for Omicron BA.1 subvariant.
- Early this month, Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) announced updated data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial to indicate that the Omicron booster shot targeting Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 outperformed the original COVID-19 vaccine as a booster.
- The results showed about four-fold increase in Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody titers for the updated shot compared to the original vaccine in those over 55.
