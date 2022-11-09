Nasdaq notifies SharpLink Gaming of non-compliance with minimum bid price requirement

  • The Nasdaq has sent a notice to SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) on non-compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
  • The requirement needs the company to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.
  • The company has 180 calendar days to regain compliance until May 3, 2023.
  • The company can regain compliance if at any time during the 180-day period its the closing bid price is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.
