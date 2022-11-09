With the results of many key midterm elections yet to be determined, the futures pointed to a mild dip at the start of Wednesday's trading. A lower finish would break a three-session winning streak. Here are some stocks to watch for Wednesday:

missed expectations with its latest quarterly report. Shares retreated 8% after the firm's top and bottom lines both came up short. Revenue rose 9% to $20.1B, more than $1B below analysts' consensus. Meta Platforms (META) revealed plans to cut 11K jobs, representing about 13% of the Facebook parent's headcount. The company also reaffirmed its revenue outlook. Bolstered by the cost-cutting plan, shares rose 4% in premarket trading.

Disappointing results and a weak forecast sent shares of Upstart (UPST) reeling in premarket action. Shares of the AI-based lending platform dropped 22% after Q3 results came in below expectations. Looking ahead, the company predicted Q4 revenue between $125M and $145M, below the $185M that analysts had projected.

Canopy Growth (CGC) showed strength in premarket action despite a mixed quarterly report, rising almost 2%. The cannabis company missed projections on its bottom line but provided a better-than-expected revenue total. This despite a top-line figure that slipped 10% from last year. The company noted that it showed "solid" sequential revenue growth and improved its margins.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is scheduled to announce its quarterly results after the closing bell. The EV maker is projected to post a loss of $1.83 per share, with revenue totaling $554M.

Looking beyond the stock market, crypto trading will be in focus again on Wednesday. The sector is still processing the aftermath of the Binance-FTX turmoil.