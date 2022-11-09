5 stocks to watch for Wednesday: Disney, Meta, Upstart and more
Nov. 09, 2022 8:31 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)META, CGC, RIVN, UPSTBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
With the results of many key midterm elections yet to be determined, the futures pointed to a mild dip at the start of Wednesday's trading. A lower finish would break a three-session winning streak. Here are some stocks to watch for Wednesday:
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) dropped in premarket trading after the entertainment giant missed expectations with its latest quarterly report. Shares retreated 8% after the firm's top and bottom lines both came up short. Revenue rose 9% to $20.1B, more than $1B below analysts' consensus.
- Meta Platforms (META) revealed plans to cut 11K jobs, representing about 13% of the Facebook parent's headcount. The company also reaffirmed its revenue outlook. Bolstered by the cost-cutting plan, shares rose 4% in premarket trading.
- Disappointing results and a weak forecast sent shares of Upstart (UPST) reeling in premarket action. Shares of the AI-based lending platform dropped 22% after Q3 results came in below expectations. Looking ahead, the company predicted Q4 revenue between $125M and $145M, below the $185M that analysts had projected.
- Canopy Growth (CGC) showed strength in premarket action despite a mixed quarterly report, rising almost 2%. The cannabis company missed projections on its bottom line but provided a better-than-expected revenue total. This despite a top-line figure that slipped 10% from last year. The company noted that it showed "solid" sequential revenue growth and improved its margins.
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is scheduled to announce its quarterly results after the closing bell. The EV maker is projected to post a loss of $1.83 per share, with revenue totaling $554M.
Looking beyond the stock market, crypto trading will be in focus again on Wednesday. The sector is still processing the aftermath of the Binance-FTX turmoil.
