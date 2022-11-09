Southwest Gas GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $1.12B
Nov. 09, 2022 8:32 AM ETSouthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Southwest Gas press release (NYSE:SWX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18.
- Revenue of $1.12B (+26.0% Y/Y).
Reaffirm MountainWest / Pipeline and Storage Segment Guidance and Outlook:
- 2022 revenue of $250 million to $255 million;
- 2022 run rate EBITDA margin of 65% to 67%;
- Earnings accretion in 2022 on a run rate basis exclusive of nonrecurring integration costs; and
- Targeting over $200 million (previously $100 million) in incremental growth investment opportunities at MountainWest through 2025. The Company further expects to construct these projects at an EBITDA build multiple of less than 6x, driving meaningful value creation for stockholders.
