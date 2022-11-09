TKC, AIU and NRBO are among pre market gainers
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) +235% as partner Ipsen says pancreatic cancer trial met main goal.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) +24% Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) - FORM 10-Q.
- Array Technologies (ARRY) +19% Q3 earnings call release.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) +18%.
- Target Hospitality (TH) +13% Q3 earnings call release
- IceCure Medical (ICCM) +11%.
- Meta Data Limited (AIU) +9%.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) +8%.
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) +7% to Present at the Sidoti & Company Investment Conference.
- Village Farms International (VFF) +7% Q3 earnings call release.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) +7% plc (ADAP) - FORM 10-Q | Quarterly Report.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) +7% Appointment of Vuk Jeremić, Previous Chair of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers and Previous President of the United Nations General Assembly, to Its Board of Directors.
- The Trade Desk (TTD) +7% Q3 earnings call release.
- Assertio Holdings (ASRT) +6% Q3 earnings call release.
- AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) +6% Q3 earnings calll release
- Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) +6% stock rises as CLS-AX shows promise in early-stage study in eye disorder.
- Fiverr International (FVRR) +6% Q3 earnings call release.
- Perion Network (PERI) +5% Q3 earnings call release.
- Invitae Corporation (NVTA) +5% Q3 earnings call release.
