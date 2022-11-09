Tyson falls after Bank of America turns bearish on near-term setup

Nov. 09, 2022 8:34 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Tyson Foods

RiverNorthPhotography

Bank of America turned negative on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) on Wednesday with a downgrade on the meat stock to an Underperform rating from its previous perch of Neutral.

Analyst Peter Galbo and team noted TSN's turnaround efforts in chicken appear to be working, but highlighted that poor underlying macro in the protein complex could weaken profitability over the medium term. The protein headwinds include beef fundamentals that have continued to deteriorate to compressing packer margins and a meaningful drop in chicken prices, which could impact commodity chicken margins, to which TSN maintains some exposure.

BofA also pointed to potential market share issues in prepared foods and ongoing input cost challenges, both of which could pressure Tyson's (TSN) earnings in upcoming quarters.

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) fell 1.95% in premarket action on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Tyson Foods CFO was arrested after less than six weeks on the job.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.