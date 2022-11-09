Tyson falls after Bank of America turns bearish on near-term setup

Bank of America turned negative on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) on Wednesday with a downgrade on the meat stock to an Underperform rating from its previous perch of Neutral.

Analyst Peter Galbo and team noted TSN's turnaround efforts in chicken appear to be working, but highlighted that poor underlying macro in the protein complex could weaken profitability over the medium term. The protein headwinds include beef fundamentals that have continued to deteriorate to compressing packer margins and a meaningful drop in chicken prices, which could impact commodity chicken margins, to which TSN maintains some exposure.

BofA also pointed to potential market share issues in prepared foods and ongoing input cost challenges, both of which could pressure Tyson's (TSN) earnings in upcoming quarters.

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) fell 1.95% in premarket action on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Tyson Foods CFO was arrested after less than six weeks on the job.