Rigetti Computing announces CEO transition
Nov. 09, 2022
- Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) announced that the company’s founder, Dr. Chad Rigetti, has provided to the company his intention to tender resignation from his positions as the company’s President, CEO and Director on the company’s Board of Directors, with an anticipated effective date of December 15, 2022.
- Company is conducting a search for Dr. Rigetti’s successor.
- It is anticipated that Rick Danis, the company’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will serve as interim President and CEO as of such date until a successor to Dr. Rigetti has been appointed.
